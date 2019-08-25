Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Oil & Gas Pipelines company, Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Summit Midstream Partners LP has 36% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 56.40% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.5% of Summit Midstream Partners LP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Summit Midstream Partners LP and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Midstream Partners LP 0.00% -3.00% -0.90% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Summit Midstream Partners LP and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Midstream Partners LP N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Summit Midstream Partners LP and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Midstream Partners LP 2 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.35 2.50 2.34

$9.33 is the consensus target price of Summit Midstream Partners LP, with a potential upside of 109.66%. The peers have a potential upside of 21.01%. With higher probable upside potential for Summit Midstream Partners LP’s rivals, research analysts think Summit Midstream Partners LP is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Summit Midstream Partners LP and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Midstream Partners LP 4.66% 6.94% -4.15% -41.12% -54.04% -21.79% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Summit Midstream Partners LP has -21.79% weaker performance while Summit Midstream Partners LP’s rivals have 19.39% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Summit Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Summit Midstream Partners LP’s peers Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 1.02 Quick Ratio. Summit Midstream Partners LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Summit Midstream Partners LP.

Risk and Volatility

Summit Midstream Partners LP is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.6. Competitively, Summit Midstream Partners LP’s peers are 16.65% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Summit Midstream Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Summit Midstream Partners LP’s rivals beat Summit Midstream Partners LP on 4 of the 4 factors.