Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Comparing side by side

Since Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) are part of the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Midstream Partners LP 9 1.19 N/A -0.35 0.00 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1 0.12 N/A -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Summit Midstream Partners LP and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Midstream Partners LP 0.00% -3% -0.9% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% -16.8% -18.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.6 shows that Summit Midstream Partners LP is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has a 1.85 beta and it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Summit Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Summit Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Summit Midstream Partners LP and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Midstream Partners LP 2 0 0 1.00 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

$9.33 is Summit Midstream Partners LP’s average target price while its potential upside is 24.23%. On the other hand, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s potential downside is -20.63% and its average target price is $1. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Summit Midstream Partners LP is looking more favorable than Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36% of Summit Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 26.1% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Summit Midstream Partners LP’s shares. Competitively, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Midstream Partners LP 4.66% 6.94% -4.15% -41.12% -54.04% -21.79% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.5% 16.38% 10.66% -39.46% -52.63% 17.39%

For the past year Summit Midstream Partners LP has -21.79% weaker performance while Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has 17.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Summit Midstream Partners LP beats on 6 of the 9 factors Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, storage, processing, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and asphalt products in the United States. Its Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt product and residual fuel oil storage services that enable its customers to manage their asphalt product storage, processing, and marketing activities. As of March 2, 2017, this segment had 54 terminals located in 26 states. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Terminalling and Storage Services segment offers oil terminalling facilities and storage tanks with approximately 7.4 million barrels of storage capacity to manage its customerÂ’s crude oil inventories and enhance flexibility in their marketing and operating activities. Its Crude Oil Pipeline Services segment owns and operates crude oil transportation system in the Mid-Continent region of the United States with a combined length of approximately 550 miles; and a 210 mile tariff-regulated crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline in the Longview, Texas, as well as the Eagle North system, a 145-mile, 8-inch pipeline. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Trucking and Producer Field Services segment offers crude oil producer field services comprising gathering condensates from natural gas companies and hauling produced water to disposal wells. This segment owns or leases 125 tanker trucks, which have an average tank size of approximately 200 barrels, to move crude oil to aggregation points, pipeline injection stations, and storage facilities. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., L.L.C. operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as SemGroup Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. in December 2009. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.