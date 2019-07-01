Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP) Analysts See $0.17 EPS; Griffon (GFF) Shorts Raised By 7.53%

Analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 13.33% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. SMLP’s profit would be $14.06M giving it 10.84 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Summit Midstream Partners, LP’s analysts see 1,600.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.37. About 191,295 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 46.25% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) had an increase of 7.53% in short interest. GFF’s SI was 1.76M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.53% from 1.64 million shares previously. With 249,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)’s short sellers to cover GFF’s short positions. The SI to Griffon Corporation’s float is 5.27%. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 39,211 shares traded. Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) has declined 29.37% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GFF News: 08/03/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GRIFFON CORPORATION DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Griffon: to Generate $200M in Rev, 15c in EPS in First 12 Months Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY JUNE 2018; 03/05/2018 – Griffon Corporation Announces Clopay Building Products to Acquire CornellCookson; 03/05/2018 – Griffon 2Q Net $90.3M; 03/05/2018 – Griffon: Purchase Price $180 Million; 03/05/2018 – Griffon Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON REPORTS CLOPAY BUILDING PRODUCTS TO BUY CORNELLCOOKSON; 08/03/2018 – GRIFFON DECLARES SPECIAL DIV; 21/05/2018 – GRIFFON GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR CORNELLCOOKSON PURCHASE

More notable recent Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Telephonics Awarded Tactical Communications Contract from the Department of Homeland Security – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Tidewater Inc. (TDW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Griffon Corporation (GFF) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Griffon down 9% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold Griffon Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 1.65% more from 30.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 105 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 8,305 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 31,687 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 142,985 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) for 205,442 shares. Principal Gru reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers owns 110,090 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P owns 3.87M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Spark Inv Management Ltd invested 0.06% in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). American Group invested in 26,637 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) for 162,687 shares. D E Shaw & reported 209,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.57% in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF).

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $780.63 million. The Company’s Home & Building Products segment makes and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains. It has a 60.22 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Telephonics segment designs, develops, makes, and provides logistical support and lifecycle sustainment services; and intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions to defense, aerospace, and commercial customers.

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Makes Final Investment Decision on Double E Pipeline Project & Secures Joint Venture Partner – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 Ridiculously Cheap High-Yield Stock Worth Watching – The Motley Fool” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Leads At Midpoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Summit Midstream Partners, LP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). 70,700 are owned by Cbre Clarion Limited Liability Corporation. Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.25% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 24,800 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh reported 179,233 shares stake. Comml Bank Of America De reported 733,177 shares stake. Us Comml Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Cohen Steers Inc invested in 0.01% or 277,282 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation has 70,493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares stated it has 180 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 93,683 shares. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 25,678 shares. Advisory has 1.50M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Summit Midstream Partners had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $9 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 12.