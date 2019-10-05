Summit Midstream Partners LP Limited Partners (SMLP) Shares Declined While Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $875,000; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Declined While Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increased Stake

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 115.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 5,490 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, up from 2,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $193.74. About 2.08 million shares traded or 96.52% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp Limited Partners (SMLP) by 69.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 54,233 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $403,000, down from 179,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp Limited Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 100,121 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 18,681 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Advisors holds 1,286 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Co holds 119 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eidelman Virant Cap accumulated 19,725 shares or 2.05% of the stock. First reported 26,354 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,992 shares. 13,232 are held by Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corporation. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 0.12% or 32,177 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt reported 1,065 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions has invested 0.28% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 375 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 14,700 shares. Moreover, Franklin Res has 0.15% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1.44 million shares. Creative Planning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 29th Most Popular Stock Pick – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellation Brands Evolves Spirits Portfolio NYSE:STZ – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat to Lower at Open; ISM Data on Tap – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $196.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 1,863 shares to 36,510 shares, valued at $7.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 18,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,228 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 73.44% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SMLP’s profit will be $14.39M for 7.16 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Summit Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -666.67% EPS growth.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 337,505 shares to 407,548 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Grp Lp Reit (NYSE:SPG) by 57,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,975 shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SMLP Announces Start-Up of DJ Basin Processing Plant – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mispriced Midstream MLP With 15% Yield Plus Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Units of Summit Midstream Partners Are Getting Crushed Today – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Binding Open Season for Double E Natural Gas Pipeline Connecting Northern Delaware Basin to Waha Hub – PR Newswire” with publication date: August 06, 2018.