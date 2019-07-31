Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) Reaches $18.35 After 5.00% Down Move; 9 Analysts Bullish Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

The stock of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 666,438 shares traded. Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has declined 43.91% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SUM News: 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES SUMMIT MATERIALS LLC TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 24/05/2018 – Summit Materials Tour Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Materials Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUM); 06/03/2018 Summit Materials at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS – FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, CO REITERATED CAPEX GUIDANCE OF RANGE OF $210 MLN TO $225 MLN; 24/05/2018 – FMI Represents Midwest Minerals in Sale to Summit Materials; 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials 1Q Rev $289.9M; 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS 1Q NET REV. $289.9M, EST. $299.7M; 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS BOOSTS ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR 2018The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $2.06B company. It was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. We have $17.43 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SUM worth $102.85M less.

Among 10 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Continental Resources had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. UBS maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CLR in report on Monday, February 18 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $55 target in Monday, April 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Stephens. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Monday, June 24 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) latest ratings:

Among 4 analysts covering Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Summit Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan initiated the shares of SUM in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating.

Summit Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The Company’s products include aggregates, cement, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. It has a 111.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

Analysts await Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.32 per share. SUM’s profit will be $42.60M for 12.07 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by Summit Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -177.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Summit Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:SUM) ROE Of 1.6%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Summit Materials Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call Date – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock increased 2.44% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 1.28M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by McNabb John T II, worth $39,880. 93,000 shares were bought by Hamm Harold, worth $3.97M.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Continental Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Lagoon Water Solutions Strikes Deal With Continental Resources – GuruFocus.com” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Approach Resources: Acreage And Infrastructure Likely To Have Little Value In Restructuring – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reviewing Continental Resources – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $14.30 billion. The firm sells its natural gas and crude oil production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. It has a 15.12 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe.