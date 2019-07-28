Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Comparison side by side

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) are two firms in the General Building Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials Inc. 16 0.99 N/A 0.32 51.02 ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 2 0.62 N/A 0.24 7.30

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Summit Materials Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Summit Materials Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Summit Materials Inc. and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.5% ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Summit Materials Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Summit Materials Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Summit Materials Inc. and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.33% for Summit Materials Inc. with consensus price target of $19.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.89% of Summit Materials Inc. shares and 0.3% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Summit Materials Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.28% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Materials Inc. 3.91% 4.24% 4.3% 19.25% -43.91% 32.9% ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. -5.38% 0.57% 8.77% -36% -65.89% 35.38%

For the past year Summit Materials Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Summit Materials Inc. beats ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.

Summit Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, it operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. manufactures and distributes eco-friendly construction materials using fly-ash and iron mine tailings in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. It offers ground works materials for urban roads, pedestrian streets and sidewalks, city squares, landmarks, parking lots, and docks; landscape retaining materials for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; hydraulic engineering materials for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and wall materials for insulation and decoration, as well as for building walls. The company also provides equipment used for the production of eco-friendly construction materials; and parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for manufacturing equipment and environmental protection projects, as well as engages in the municipal construction activities, including sponge city projects, sewage pipeline construction, public plaza construction, and landscaping. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.