Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are General Building Materials and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials Inc. 17 1.05 N/A 0.32 57.09 JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 20 0.39 N/A 1.08 20.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Materials Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Summit Materials Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than JELD-WEN Holding Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.5% JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 3.8%

Liquidity

Summit Materials Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Summit Materials Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Summit Materials Inc. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Summit Materials Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.25% and an $19.25 average target price. Competitively the average target price of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is $26, which is potential 50.64% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that JELD-WEN Holding Inc. seems more appealing than Summit Materials Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Summit Materials Inc. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.89% and 98.9% respectively. 11.7% are Summit Materials Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Materials Inc. -3.25% -2.23% 5.92% 21.88% -25.85% 48.71% JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 1.91% 2.96% 7.77% 29.19% -20.01% 54.19%

For the past year Summit Materials Inc. has weaker performance than JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Summary

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. beats Summit Materials Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Summit Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, it operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. manufactures doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors and folding, or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN brand, along with various regional brands, such as Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend. Its customers include wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.