Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) and Continental Building Products Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) and Continental Building Products Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). The two are both General Building Materials companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials Inc. 16 0.99 N/A 0.32 51.02 Continental Building Products Inc. 26 1.64 N/A 2.10 12.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Summit Materials Inc. and Continental Building Products Inc. Continental Building Products Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Materials Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Summit Materials Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Building Products Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.5% Continental Building Products Inc. 0.00% 22.8% 11.5%

Volatility & Risk

Summit Materials Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.92 beta. Continental Building Products Inc. has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Summit Materials Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Continental Building Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Continental Building Products Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Summit Materials Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Summit Materials Inc. and Continental Building Products Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Continental Building Products Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Summit Materials Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.89% and an $19.25 average price target. Meanwhile, Continental Building Products Inc.’s average price target is $32.5, while its potential upside is 29.38%. Based on the data shown earlier, Continental Building Products Inc. is looking more favorable than Summit Materials Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.89% of Summit Materials Inc. shares and 0% of Continental Building Products Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Summit Materials Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Continental Building Products Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Materials Inc. 3.91% 4.24% 4.3% 19.25% -43.91% 32.9% Continental Building Products Inc. -4.37% 2.81% -3.77% -12.51% -10.28% 2.24%

For the past year Summit Materials Inc. was more bullish than Continental Building Products Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Continental Building Products Inc. beats Summit Materials Inc.

Summit Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, it operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.