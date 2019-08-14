Summit Hotel Properties (INN) to pay $0.18 on Aug 30, 2019; WPP PLC ORDINARY SHARES JERSEY (WPPGF) SI Decreased By 11.38%

WPP PLC ORDINARY SHARES JERSEY (OTCMKTS:WPPGF) had a decrease of 11.38% in short interest. WPPGF’s SI was 4.80M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.38% from 5.42 million shares previously. With 2,800 avg volume, 1716 days are for WPP PLC ORDINARY SHARES JERSEY (OTCMKTS:WPPGF)’s short sellers to cover WPPGF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 3,522 shares traded or 134.33% up from the average. WPP plc (OTCMKTS:WPPGF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) is expected to pay $0.18 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:INN) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s current price of $11.49 translates into 1.57% yield. Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $11.49 lastly. It is up 19.55% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion.

More notable recent Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:INN) 8.0% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)â€™s Upcoming 1.6% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Vanderbilt buys West End hotel, other land in $103M deal – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: August 05, 2019.