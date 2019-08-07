Summit Hotel Properties (INN) to pay $0.18 on Aug 30, 2019; PQ Group Holdings (PQG) Shorts Raised By 26.13%

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) is expected to pay $0.18 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:INN) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s current price of $11.32 translates into 1.59% yield. Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 708,970 shares traded or 24.58% up from the average. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) had an increase of 26.13% in short interest. PQG’s SI was 283,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.13% from 225,000 shares previously. With 97,300 avg volume, 3 days are for PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)’s short sellers to cover PQG’s short positions. The SI to PQ Group Holdings Inc’s float is 0.77%. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 74,449 shares traded. PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) has declined 11.92% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.92% the S&P500. Some Historical PQG News: 21/03/2018 – PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC PQG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.545 BLN TO $1.575 BLN; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings to Participate in Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 10/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 21/03/2018 – PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.49; 10/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings 1Q EPS 0c; 21/03/2018 – PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC PQG.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.19; 03/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC PQG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.59 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – PQ Group Holdings 4Q EPS 49c; 10/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings Backs FY18 Sales $1.545B-$1.575B

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.01% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Dupont Capital Management stated it has 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). M&T Bancorporation Corporation owns 32,679 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsr Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). 2.65M were reported by Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability. State Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). 18.91 million were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. 179,000 are owned by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) or 620 shares. Charles Schwab reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Guggenheim Cap Limited Company accumulated 66,370 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 158,381 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 2.36 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 2.30 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It has a 31.09 P/E ratio. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

