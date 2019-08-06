Summit Hotel Properties (INN) to pay $0.18 on Aug 30, 2019; IPSIDY (IDTY) Shorts Increased By 405.63%

IPSIDY INC (OTCMKTS:IDTY) had an increase of 405.63% in short interest. IDTY’s SI was 35,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 405.63% from 7,100 shares previously. With 415,800 avg volume, 0 days are for IPSIDY INC (OTCMKTS:IDTY)’s short sellers to cover IDTY’s short positions. The stock increased 9.26% or $0.0082 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0971. About 12,293 shares traded. Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) is expected to pay $0.18 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:INN) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s current price of $11.17 translates into 1.61% yield. Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 716,005 shares traded or 25.95% up from the average. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mesirow Financial Management accumulated 0.01% or 2,995 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 164,032 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 313,993 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 248,410 shares. Gradient Investments stated it has 221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35,963 shares. Amer Century has invested 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 161,642 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon has 0.01% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 2.30M shares. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Deprince Race Zollo Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Invesco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 2.62M shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Morgan Stanley holds 71,248 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Ipsidy Inc. develops secure biometric identity management and electronic transaction solutions for government and public sector organizations in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $46.53 million. The firm offers identity management solutions, which include multi-modal and biometric matching software comprising front-end application software for desktop fingerprint capture and image processing, as well as a back-end fingerprint matching software solution; multi-factor authentication platform, which is designed to provide the private and public sector a secure and convenient application for universal identity verification and transaction authentication before or as part of various types of electronic transactions; VERIFIED that allows an enterprise to enroll clients using the Ipsidy portal without any integration; ACCESS, which offers an immediate solution for biometric authentication of individuals seeking entry into a building or controlled area using Bluetooth beacons to trigger the identity event; and secure plastic identity credentials and loyalty card products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides payment processing solutions, such as Tranxa, a multi-application payment gateway and switch that provides payment solutions for online retailers and physical merchant locations; and an unattended kiosk application and backend management system, which is integrated with a transit ticketing system that facilitates fare collection and electronic ticketing for transit systems.