Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Shares Declined While Lincluden Management LTD Boosted Stake by $547,965; Borg Warner (BWA) Shareholder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Raised Stake

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 96.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 110,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 224,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 113,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.33M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 20,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% . The institutional investor held 189,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 168,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 829,117 shares traded or 29.80% up from the average. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 142,563 shares. Everence Capital Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 69,265 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru reported 11,034 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.23% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 59,541 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Raymond James Associates invested in 0% or 153,100 shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 15,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Ltd Company holds 0% or 515 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 620 shares. Meeder Asset Management has 618 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 167,493 shares stake. Blair William & Il reported 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). First Hawaiian Bank has 993 shares.

More notable recent Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Summit Hotel Properties: An Attractive Select-Service REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.43, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Vanderbilt buys West End hotel, other land in $103M deal – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)â€™s Upcoming 1.6% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc by 311,630 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $73.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,302 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 467,600 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 0.05% or 62,272 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.04% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Black Creek Mgmt has invested 7.75% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 2.57 million are owned by Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt. Blair William And Co Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Sprucegrove Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.58% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 32,971 shares. Moreover, Davis R M has 0.53% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation reported 176,281 shares stake. Bankshares Of America De invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Fjarde Ap reported 0.04% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Shufro Rose Limited Liability Company reported 1.56% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 226,360 shares stake.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) by 4,000 shares to 131,800 shares, valued at $12.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,321 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).