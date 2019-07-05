Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Increased Its Stake; Ibm Retirement Fund Lifted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Value Rose

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties (INN) by 137.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 270,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 468,023 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 197,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Summit Hotel Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 93,375 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 15.54% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $141.86. About 1.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200 are held by Loeb Corporation. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company owns 10.91 million shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Charter reported 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 22.48 million shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,121 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.07% or 6,733 shares in its portfolio. 595,095 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Ltd. Olstein Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 1.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 55,539 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 4.41M shares. Waddell And Reed Financial invested in 1.17 million shares or 0.32% of the stock. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii accumulated 3,844 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Rbo Ltd Liability Com accumulated 171,850 shares or 4.58% of the stock. Paradigm Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,103 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. 42 shares valued at $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 123 shares to 2,215 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/Th (NYSE:EL) by 3,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,906 shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts I.