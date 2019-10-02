Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Holder Geode Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Community Trust & Investment Co Has Lifted Its Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Holding by $576,450 as Share Value Rose

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 121,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.21 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 714,044 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 13,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.11M, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $743.98M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 37,005 shares traded or 12.41% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $39,330 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold CTBI shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 9.86 million shares or 1.65% less from 10.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs owns 8,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock owns 1.25M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 10,962 shares. Globeflex Cap LP holds 9,344 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Communication The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,283 shares. Pnc Financial Inc has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Citigroup invested in 0% or 6,520 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 9,010 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Panagora Asset Incorporated stated it has 3,072 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 43,600 shares. 7,257 are held by Central Fincl Bank And Tru Communications. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lc has 0.01% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 41,900 shares.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,364 shares to 131,271 shares, valued at $25.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,379 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold INN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 106.30 million shares or 1.48% more from 104.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory owns 2.10M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.67 million shares. First Mercantile invested in 0.01% or 9,354 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.02% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Duff & Phelps Mgmt owns 1.10 million shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd holds 643,624 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd holds 0% or 255 shares in its portfolio. 65,857 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life The. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% or 207,544 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Inc, New York-based fund reported 419,972 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 24,381 shares. Forward Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Rhumbline Advisers reported 331,760 shares.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $413.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE) by 29,748 shares to 421,711 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZIONW) by 202,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).