Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) EPS Estimated At $0.34; Trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares (TRVG) Sellers Decreased By 10.67% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to report $0.34 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 15.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. INN’s profit would be $35.72 million giving it 8.45 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s analysts see 9.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 459,468 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 15.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO

Trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TRVG) had a decrease of 10.67% in short interest. TRVG’s SI was 4.86 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.67% from 5.44 million shares previously. With 868,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s short sellers to cover TRVG’s short positions. The SI to Trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares’s float is 13.9%. The stock increased 6.93% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 819,827 shares traded or 91.50% up from the average. trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) has declined 16.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TRVG News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 09/05/2018 – TRIVAGO BUYS TRAVEL AI STARTUP TRIPHAPPY; 05/04/2018 TRIVAGO FILES TO OFFER UP TO $500M AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHRS; 25/04/2018 – Trivago 1Q Rev EUR259.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 25/04/2018 – TRIVAGO 1Q REV. EU259.4M, EST. EU258.3M; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 25/04/2018 – Trivago Sees Overall Flat Revenue in 2018 Vs. 2017; 09/05/2018 – TRIVAGO N.V.: TO FURTHER PERSONALIZE HOTEL SEARCH; TRIVAGO BUYS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated holds 1.69 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Everence Cap Management Inc has 0.04% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 18,710 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 138,221 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested in 13,753 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 224,498 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Duff And Phelps Mngmt owns 1.42 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Miles Cap Inc invested in 14,125 shares. Australia-based Amp Ltd has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). M&T Savings Bank Corp reported 32,679 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 14,762 shares. Regions Financial has 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.1% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Fmr Limited Liability reported 1 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 52,701 shares.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. The firm offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumersÂ’ search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. It currently has negative earnings. It provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

