Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Real Estate Development companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0% of Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.11% of all Real Estate Development’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has 1.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 11.40% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Summit Hotel Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.36%
|19.99%
|12.33%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Summit Hotel Properties Inc.
|N/A
|12
|14.56
|Industry Average
|60.44M
|1.13B
|76.51
Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Summit Hotel Properties Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2.95
As a group, Real Estate Development companies have a potential upside of -29.88%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Summit Hotel Properties Inc.
|-3.56%
|-2.46%
|-4.55%
|0.63%
|-19.55%
|14.18%
|Industry Average
|2.97%
|5.55%
|7.65%
|15.55%
|15.97%
|28.77%
For the past year Summit Hotel Properties Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.
Risk and Volatility
Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has a beta of 1.21 and its 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.20 which is 19.63% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Summit Hotel Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
