Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Real Estate Development companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.11% of all Real Estate Development’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has 1.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 11.40% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.36% 19.99% 12.33%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties Inc. N/A 12 14.56 Industry Average 60.44M 1.13B 76.51

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 2.00 2.95

As a group, Real Estate Development companies have a potential upside of -29.88%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Hotel Properties Inc. -3.56% -2.46% -4.55% 0.63% -19.55% 14.18% Industry Average 2.97% 5.55% 7.65% 15.55% 15.97% 28.77%

For the past year Summit Hotel Properties Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has a beta of 1.21 and its 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.20 which is 19.63% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.