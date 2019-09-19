Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Real Estate Development companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.11% of all Real Estate Development’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.40% of all Real Estate Development companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.36% 19.99% 12.33%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties Inc. N/A 12 14.56 Industry Average 60.44M 1.13B 76.51

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.25 2.88

The potential upside of the rivals is -38.72%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Hotel Properties Inc. -3.56% -2.46% -4.55% 0.63% -19.55% 14.18% Industry Average 2.97% 5.55% 7.65% 15.55% 15.97% 28.77%

For the past year Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. In other hand, Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.20 which is 19.63% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s peers beat Summit Hotel Properties Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.