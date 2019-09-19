Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Real Estate Development companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0% of Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.11% of all Real Estate Development’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.40% of all Real Estate Development companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Summit Hotel Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.36%
|19.99%
|12.33%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Summit Hotel Properties Inc.
|N/A
|12
|14.56
|Industry Average
|60.44M
|1.13B
|76.51
Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Summit Hotel Properties Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|2.25
|2.88
The potential upside of the rivals is -38.72%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Summit Hotel Properties Inc.
|-3.56%
|-2.46%
|-4.55%
|0.63%
|-19.55%
|14.18%
|Industry Average
|2.97%
|5.55%
|7.65%
|15.55%
|15.97%
|28.77%
For the past year Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Volatility & Risk
Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. In other hand, Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.20 which is 19.63% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Summit Hotel Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s peers beat Summit Hotel Properties Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.