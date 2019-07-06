Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) Analysts See $0.34 EPS; Virtusa (VRTU)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Virtusa Corp (VRTU) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 84 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 68 cut down and sold their equity positions in Virtusa Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 26.25 million shares, down from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Virtusa Corp in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 56 Increased: 53 New Position: 31.

Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 15.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. INN’s profit would be $35.72 million giving it 8.55 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s analysts see 9.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 208,283 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 15.54% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Moreover, Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Charles Schwab Inv has 0.01% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 1.69M shares. Citigroup stated it has 116,449 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Denali Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 407 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 96,314 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset One Limited reported 216,817 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 715,800 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech accumulated 45,335 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited, Washington-based fund reported 323,555 shares. Principal Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 854,282 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 3,076 shares. Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

P.A.W. Capital Corp holds 4.23% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation for 80,000 shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 98,737 shares or 4.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has 2.41% invested in the company for 281,541 shares. The Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma has invested 2.31% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 242,162 shares.

Analysts await Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 27.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.29 per share. VRTU’s profit will be $6.35 million for 53.46 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Virtusa Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology services company. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. It has a 118.18 P/E ratio. The firm also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services.

