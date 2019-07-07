Summit Hotel Pptys Com (INN) Stock Value Rose While Grace & White Has Upped Position; Newport Asia Has Upped Its Stake in Baidu (BIDU) by $70.96 Million

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35 million, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 3.03 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com (INN) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 182,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 716,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, up from 534,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 239,975 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 15.54% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN)

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.