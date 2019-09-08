Summit Hotel Pptys Com (INN) Position Held by Grace & White Inc; West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Holder Chatham Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $507,430 as Valuation Rose

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 4,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 13,514 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 18,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $149.7. About 250,729 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com (INN) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 182,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% . The institutional investor held 716,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, up from 534,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 829,117 shares traded or 28.97% up from the average. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.39M are held by Victory Capital Mgmt. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Principal Inc has 0.01% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). 1.69 million are held by Charles Schwab Management Inc. M&T Bank & Trust invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Highland Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 62,680 shares. Comerica State Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Amer Century Companies Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1.86M shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). 21,076 were reported by Private Advisor Gp Llc. Legal & General Grp Public Lc holds 570,301 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lincluden Mngmt Limited owns 189,284 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Grp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Comerica Fincl Bank owns 51,273 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Service Incorporated holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Citadel Llc invested in 0% or 12,798 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 65,734 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shelton Management holds 0.02% or 578 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 226 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Co has 0% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Landscape Ltd Liability owns 2,861 shares. Asset has 14,765 shares. Granahan Management Ma accumulated 60,600 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Franklin Res Inc holds 0.27% or 4.52M shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 400,585 shares. Lpl Fin Lc has 0% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 16,280 shares. Washington-based Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

