Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) Stock Price Rose While Maryland Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Koppers Holdings (KOP) Share Price Rose While Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Lifted Stake by $1.31 Million

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.46. About 66,516 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) by 48.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 18,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Summit Finl Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 7,785 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $48,105 activity. Shares for $54,095 were sold by MCDANIEL DUKE A on Monday, February 4. $17,819 worth of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was bought by HINKLE GARY L.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Reit (NYSE:SPG) by 3,803 shares to 5,186 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp F (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.10 million for 11.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consol Coal Res Lp by 105,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

