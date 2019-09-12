Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $1.09 Million; As Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Cut by $28.73 Million Its Stake

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 755,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 791,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.53 million, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.63. About 13.70 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 53.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc sold 21,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 19,155 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $963,000, down from 41,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 3.21M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLWS, FSLR, MU – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Earnings & Sales Projected to Tumble Amid Semiconductor Market Decline – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “China says new digital currency will be similar to Facebook’s Libra – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Micron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Technology Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.55 million for 30.87 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15.66 million shares. 30,000 were accumulated by Snow Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 1.73M shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 1.11M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Swiss Bancorporation reported 3.65 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 870 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,344 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 79 shares. First Washington owns 570 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc stated it has 8.18 million shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund has 19,404 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Northern Corporation owns 13.36 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.29% or 1.68 million shares.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 37,700 shares to 96,086 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Ltd by 127,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilen Invest holds 0.63% or 16,305 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bessemer Grp holds 1.75M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 49.38M shares. Kempner Cap Mgmt has 2.4% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lifeplan Fincl Group invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tocqueville Asset LP has 19,155 shares. Mason Street Advsrs has invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hartford Inv has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 19,250 are owned by Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 424,197 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,646 shares. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Mufg Americas holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 69,701 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 17,424 shares.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $624.24M for 16.32 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. $1.80M worth of stock was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790.