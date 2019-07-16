Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Raised Valero Energy New (VLO) Position; Blackrock Muniholdings California Quality Fund (MUC)’s Sentiment Is 0.83

Blackrock Muniholdings California Quality Fund Inc (MUC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.70, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 19 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 23 sold and decreased their equity positions in Blackrock Muniholdings California Quality Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 6.11 million shares, down from 6.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Muniholdings California Quality Fund Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 15 Increased: 16 New Position: 3.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) stake by 16.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 9,523 shares as Valero Energy Corp New (VLO)’s stock declined 0.11%. The Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc holds 65,801 shares with $5.54M value, up from 56,278 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp New now has $35.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $84.32. About 2.29 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT

Among 6 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy had 12 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, January 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $10500 target in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, January 18. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, June 6. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero Is Refining Cash For Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Confluence Of Factors Makes Valero Bargain-Priced – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valero Energy: Positioned To Profit From IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Estimating Impacts Of IMO 2020 On Oil Refiners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity. The insider Waters Stephen M bought 500 shares worth $42,485.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 17,156 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 16,971 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 176,318 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 14,590 shares. 15,002 were accumulated by Dana Inv Advsr. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 54,238 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Co owns 13,546 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt holds 5.55 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Montgomery Inc has 1.84% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 48,510 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group holds 0.01% or 85,226 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 2,692 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Gyroscope Cap Management Gp Limited Liability Company reported 8,743 shares stake. 45,417 are held by Narwhal Mgmt. Jefferies Limited Co invested in 45,515 shares.

It closed at $13.75 lastly. It is up 2.67% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund declares $0.0435 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Techcrunch.com with their article: “M17 delays IPO debut after pricing this morning on NYSE – TechCrunch” published on June 07, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why General Electric Company’s Shares Jumped as Much as 13.3% Today – The Motley Fool” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) were released by: Bioworld.com and their article: “J&J gains FDA nod for Balversa in FGFR-positive mUC; Qiagen diagnostic cleared, too – BioWorld Online” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CEF Roundup: Cuts And Boosts To BlackRock And Nuveen CEFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2018.