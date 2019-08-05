Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Raised Oneok New (OKE) Position By $806,403; Shorts at Fluidigm (FLDM) Raised By 5.9%

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) had an increase of 5.9% in short interest. FLDM’s SI was 4.12 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.9% from 3.89M shares previously. With 835,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s short sellers to cover FLDM’s short positions. The stock decreased 12.45% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 798,762 shares traded. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has risen 94.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLDM News: 13/03/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Exchange of Convertible Notes; 13/04/2018 – Fluidigm Introduces High-Parameter Maxpar Immune Monitoring Panel for Translational and Clinical Research; 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Rev $25.2M; 24/04/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 27 Days; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 6.1% to 29 Days; 19/03/2018 – Fluidigm Controller Jennifer Lee to Resign March 29; 12/04/2018 – Fluidigm Releases CFTR Next-Generation Sequencing Library Prep Assay for Use With the Juno System; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 13/03/2018 – FLUIDIGM REPORTS EXCHANGE OF CONV NOTES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fluidigm Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLDM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 20.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 11,687 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc holds 67,618 shares with $4.69M value, up from 55,931 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $28.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $68.42. About 783,377 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES

More notable recent Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) PT Lowered to $14 at BTIG on Microfluidics Weakness – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fluidigm down 33% after Q2 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fluidigm Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:FLDM – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fluidigm to Automate RNA Sequencing Library Preparation Using Microfluidics Technology – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bill W. Colston Named to Fluidigm Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. The company has market cap of $486.42 million. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules.

Among 3 analysts covering Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Fluidigm had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research initiated Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) rating on Wednesday, March 13. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $15 target. The stock of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $12.95 million activity. The insider Levin Easterly Partners LLC sold 186,759 shares worth $2.30M.

Among 5 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. ONEOK had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. Jefferies downgraded the shares of OKE in report on Monday, April 1 to “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $70 target. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $73 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 7.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ONEOK’s Cash Flow Soars in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amgen, Alphabet And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 31 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ONEOK to expand natural gas and NGL infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

