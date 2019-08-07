Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Position in Oneok New (OKE) Has Boosted as Market Value Rose; Cummins (CMI) Holder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Raised Its Holding by $817,970

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 11,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 67,618 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 55,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $68.1. About 1.71 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $154.4. About 1.17 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $63,499 activity.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jerome Dodson Comments on Cummins – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Announces 15 Percent Increase To Dividend – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth accumulated 440 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co accumulated 38,508 shares. Welch Forbes Llc holds 0.29% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 72,022 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 216,056 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Compton Mgmt Incorporated Ri holds 5,575 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl reported 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cap Ltd Liability reported 51,109 shares stake. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability reported 0.18% stake. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.96 million shares. Comm Commercial Bank reported 16,391 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ghp Inv Advsr owns 1,836 shares. 1.53M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Stock Yards National Bank Trust owns 2,255 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated reported 200 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca holds 1.42% or 70,169 shares in its portfolio.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13M and $378.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Trust Lp has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 108,087 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd Liability invested in 148,962 shares or 2.85% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.1% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 1.6% or 949,380 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 76,475 shares. Management has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking has 0.1% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Verity Verity Limited Liability Com owns 0.54% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 33,990 shares. 2.79M are held by Invesco Limited. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Cutter Communications Brokerage Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3,103 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 13,713 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Clean Yield Group has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 29,981 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.