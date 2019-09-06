Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Lifted Prudential Finl (PRU) Position By $455,136; Liberty All Star Growth Fund (ASG) Sentiment Is 1.19

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) stake by 16.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 4,741 shares as Prudential Finl Inc (PRU)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc holds 32,676 shares with $3.15 million value, up from 27,935 last quarter. Prudential Finl Inc now has $32.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.85% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.92. About 3.28 million shares traded or 62.51% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two New Jersey youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Idaho youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Nebraska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y; 30/04/2018 – Two Pennsylvania youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Prudential Funds adds independent director to board; 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Adj EPS $3.08; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES PRUDENTIAL’S SENIOR NOTES AT BAA1; OUTLOOK POSITIVE

Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.36, from 2.55 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 19 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 16 decreased and sold their equity positions in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 5.66 million shares, down from 7.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. for 179,310 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 288,500 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clough Capital Partners L P has 0.22% invested in the company for 442,900 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 407,487 shares.

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 105,361 shares traded. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The company has market cap of $223.77 million. It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Among 3 analysts covering Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Prudential Financial has $11600 highest and $10000 lowest target. $107.75’s average target is 31.53% above currents $81.92 stock price. Prudential Financial had 10 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. B. Riley & Co downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.