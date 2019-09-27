Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Lifted Oneok New (OKE) Stake by $1.02 Million; Wolverine Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT) as Stock Price Declined

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 14,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 82,547 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 67,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.49. About 2.87 million shares traded or 40.71% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 2400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $126.39. About 2.15 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi Is Currently Vice Pres of Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Dow Titans Breaking Higher – Investorplace.com” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Caterpillar Stock Still a Buy After Its 18% Surge? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 50,000 shares to 72,101 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 13,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,145 shares, and cut its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) (NYSE:HLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Town And Country Savings Bank And Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co owns 1,626 shares. Legal General Public Limited Com accumulated 0.24% or 3.33M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 65,998 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Milestone Gru Incorporated invested in 2,343 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.42% or 9,138 shares. Waddell And Reed Inc has 773,080 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Umb State Bank N A Mo has 0.15% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 43,540 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.14% or 9,059 shares. American International has 0.12% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 223,132 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc owns 11,820 shares. Jones Lllp invested in 0% or 2,478 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 1.33 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Sanders Cap Lc invested in 3.98% or 6.24M shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 32,350 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 2,740 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13M and $408.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7,490 shares to 71,033 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AOR) by 38,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,267 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Shareholders Booked A 54% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With ONEOK, Inc.’s (NYSE:OKE) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Service Automobile Association reported 204,643 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc owns 98 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Inc holds 0% or 15,844 shares in its portfolio. 79,600 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Lincoln owns 0.01% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3,609 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). First Midwest Commercial Bank Division has invested 0.17% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Highland Mgmt LP has 50,000 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Commerce Ltd has 0.43% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 921,265 shares. 3.33M are owned by Capital Glob. Rodgers Brothers owns 10,236 shares. Marathon Cap Management accumulated 5,949 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested 0.16% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 11,641 are held by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation.