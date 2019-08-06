Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Oneok New (OKE); Saratoga Research & Investment Management Trimmed Its Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Holding as Market Value Declined

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 238,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76M, down from 247,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 273,323 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 27/05/2018 – SIRTEX GIVES VARIAN INTERLOCUTORY APPLICATION UPDATE; 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Adjusts FY View To Adj EPS $4.43-Adj EPS $4.53; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN REITERATES BELIEF VARIAN SCHEME REMAINS IN BEST INTEREST; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 11,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 67,618 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 55,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $67.5. About 395,921 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.69 million for 22.36 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.08 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Webster Bancorporation N A has 0.04% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 1,815 were reported by Rampart Investment Mngmt Company Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sfe Counsel invested in 1.55% or 24,302 shares. Dubuque State Bank And reported 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Qs Investors Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Amp Investors Limited invested in 57,418 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 777 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.02% or 33,826 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP invested 0.34% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 7,600 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.23% or 56,200 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 1,805 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 73,496 shares.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) by 9,715 shares to 18,925 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 56,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 725,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Howe And Rusling Inc has 1.16% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.37% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 1,979 are held by Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 154,399 shares. America First Inv Lc accumulated 1,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Peoples Financial Services Corp owns 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 50 shares. Essex Serv has 3,337 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested in 0.04% or 24,709 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 89,650 shares. 8,989 are held by Ipswich Mngmt. Evergreen reported 0.03% stake. Proshare Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 84,982 shares. Allstate owns 0.09% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 48,011 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp reported 15,806 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 13,496 shares.

