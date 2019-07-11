Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Increased Valero Energy New (VLO) Stake; As Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose, Holder Harvey Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $8.49 Million

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 84.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 160,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 190,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.62. About 5.90M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 9,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,801 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, up from 56,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.72. About 1.69M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares to 33,015 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Sp 500 Index Etf (IVV).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.99 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle: Proving It’s Not A Lost Cause – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Oracle (ORCL) Names Rona Fairhead to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Facebook Gets a Senate Hearing, Oracle Q4 Trumps Estimates – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS, KeyBanc Preview Oracle’s Q4, Eye Forex Impact – Benzinga” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,912 are owned by St Johns Management Limited Company. Moreover, 1832 Asset Management LP has 1.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5.99 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 139,382 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Raymond James And invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 18,130 shares. The United Kingdom-based Artemis Mgmt Llp has invested 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Broderick Brian C owns 18,935 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.85% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 1.92M shares. Moreover, Caprock Group has 0.67% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 912,336 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 2.92M shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.13% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp owns 9,566 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Management has 62,731 shares.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero Energy: A Transition Year – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Valero sues to recover $122 million in taxes – San Antonio Business Journal” published on April 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend the Simmons Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crude Oil Processing Spreads Are Not Bearish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 10,464 shares. Dupont stated it has 0.05% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Guinness Atkinson Asset Management reported 0.59% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 2.17 million shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Community Natl Bank Na, New York-based fund reported 400 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 39 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 3,493 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Llc holds 0.77% or 9,329 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 22.33 million shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.01% or 200 shares. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Tru Of Vermont holds 0.02% or 2,107 shares in its portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.44% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 13,376 shares.