Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Upped Position in Prudential Finl (PRU) by $455,136; Starboard Value LP Has Boosted Its Symantec (SYMC) Stake by $252.98 Million

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 36.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66 million, up from 24.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.74% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 16.06 million shares traded or 66.41% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SEES 1Q ADJ REV $1.14B TO $1.17B, EST. $1.19B; 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 13/03/2018 CAFC: TRUSTEES OF COLUMBIA v. SYMANTEC CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2551 – 2018-03-13; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Board Audit Panel Commences Internal Investigation From Concerns by Former Employee; 22/03/2018 – Cryptojacking Skyrockets to the Top of the Attacker Toolkit, Signaling Massive Threat to Cyber and Personal Security; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades Session High Amid Chatter

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 4,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 32,676 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 27,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.72. About 2.21 million shares traded or 14.13% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – William Winslow of Raleigh, North Carolina named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Iowa youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Oklahoma youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Montana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Prudential Financial’s Senior Debt Issuance ‘A-‘; 30/04/2018 – Two Rhode Island youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Michigan youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii Renews Agreement With Prudential Retirement to Manage $2.4 B Plan; 30/04/2018 – Two South Carolina youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group owns 22,526 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has 68,390 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 145,412 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1.08M shares. British Columbia Investment Corporation accumulated 268,720 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny owns 26,200 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc reported 0.1% stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 9.17M shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 124,356 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 157,733 shares. 120,086 are held by Utah Retirement Systems. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors reported 11,528 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Commerce invested in 0.01% or 7,510 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust Communications holds 0.02% or 1,049 shares. Haverford Trust Company invested in 2,789 shares. Hanson Doremus has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Webster Bancshares N A accumulated 257 shares. Brinker has 8,726 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 80 were reported by Atwood Palmer. Clenar Muke Llc holds 6,276 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested 1.33% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Harvey Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 17,350 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 16,145 shares. 148,629 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). The New York-based Van Eck Associates has invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora reported 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).