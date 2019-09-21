Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Upped Position in Oneok New (OKE); American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Lowered American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stake by $2.29 Million; Stock Price Rose

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70M, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 437,685 shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 14,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 82,547 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 67,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $75.77. About 3.11M shares traded or 54.36% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13M and $408.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7,950 shares to 24,283 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,681 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Automobile Association reported 204,643 shares. Eqis Mgmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Laffer Investments invested in 9,905 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability Com owns 267,253 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Kayne Anderson Advsrs LP holds 8.16% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 7.91 million shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). First Interstate Bankshares reported 597 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 13,002 shares. South State holds 0% or 135 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Investment Incorporated owns 20,483 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com invested in 783,786 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The stated it has 0.06% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc reported 55,847 shares stake. Pinnacle Assoc reported 3,858 shares stake.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Financial Group, Inc. Management to Participate in the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President Carl H Lindner Iii Sold $15. … – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Great American division CEO exits – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.