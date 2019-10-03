Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed By $831,565 Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position; Ebay (EBAY) Shorts Down By 13.32%

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 19.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,231 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc holds 29,169 shares with $3.37 million value, down from 36,400 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $48.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $114.77. About 2.84M shares traded or 65.39% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany

Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) had a decrease of 13.32% in short interest. EBAY's SI was 19.40M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 13.32% from 22.39 million shares previously. With 8.92 million avg volume, 2 days are for Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)'s short sellers to cover EBAY's short positions. The SI to Ebay Inc's float is 2.24%. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 6.43 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Waste Management has $13000 highest and $103 lowest target. $115.80’s average target is 0.90% above currents $114.77 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, September 4. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) rating on Thursday, April 11. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $103 target.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "You Have To Love Waste Management, Inc.'s (NYSE:WM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Waste Management: Don't Waste The Opportunity – Seeking Alpha" published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why Waste Management Stock Has a Real Tailwind Behind It – The Motley Fool" on September 18, 2019.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased Ishares Tr (PFF) stake by 29,647 shares to 445,204 valued at $16.41 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) stake by 12,936 shares and now owns 25,607 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) was raised too.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87M for 24.95 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.14% or 55,722 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 5.52 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Co reported 55,982 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,821 shares. 2,421 are owned by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,977 shares. Rockland Tru Company invested in 0.04% or 3,534 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 3,366 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 45,207 shares. Savant Capital Limited Company has 3.13% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 192,856 shares. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ent Svcs accumulated 1,082 shares. Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,770 shares. Rampart Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.51% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Paradigm Asset Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 9,770 shares.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company has market cap of $31.71 billion. The Company’s platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. It has a 14.75 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold eBay Inc. shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate Corporation holds 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 103,220 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 6,952 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 414,577 shares. Products Prtn Limited Liability Co stated it has 578,400 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Ny has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). United Kingdom-based Investec Asset has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Macroview Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 87 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Co accumulated 21,973 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Llc invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Choate Investment Advisors reported 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Covington Capital Mngmt stated it has 22,733 shares. Brant Point Management Ltd Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 1,360 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd has 8,284 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity. MURPHY MATTHEW J had bought 6,000 shares worth $232,736.