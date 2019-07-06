Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Lifted By $3.00 Million Its At&T (T) Position; Ellington Management Group Has Cut By $3.77 Million Its Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Holding

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) stake by 55.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 209,378 shares as Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT)’s stock declined 10.04%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 170,622 shares with $3.10M value, down from 380,000 last quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co now has $3.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 1.81M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY’S SHARE OF TIREHUB’S NET INCOME (LOSS) WILL BE RECORDED IN AMERICAS REGION’S SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 60.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 96,770 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc holds 256,238 shares with $8.17 million value, up from 159,468 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $249.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 21.32 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS; 11/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: It wasn’t just Michael Cohen–AT&T hit up other Trump allies, @lachlan reports; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion global retraining effort is a bold response to US skills gap; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 34.92 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Llp has 6.59M shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd holds 0.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 55,877 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.71% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Destination Wealth owns 0.77% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 438,909 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated has invested 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 44,402 are owned by Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs. North Carolina-based Capital Inv Counsel has invested 0.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Guardian Limited Partnership accumulated 0.35% or 599,876 shares. Arrow Fin holds 19,545 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Essex Ser has 151,129 shares. Quadrant Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.25% or 71,947 shares. Main Street Research Lc reported 0.21% stake. Altfest L J & Inc reported 21,490 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,825 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T has tentative new labor deals with CWA – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Debt Fears Are Overblown – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Ratchets Up The Content Wars – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Spotify Technology S A stake by 3,800 shares to 18,200 valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) stake by 7,000 shares and now owns 10,700 shares. Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (NYSE:F) was raised too.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.62 per share. GT’s profit will be $97.64M for 8.95 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.05% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $652,628 activity. 35,000 shares valued at $652,628 were bought by Geissler Werner on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Share Price Is Down 45% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GT Gold Commences Phase 1 Exploration Drilling Program at Saddle North – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Shipping firms drop British flag as Brexit risks loom – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Goodyear Recognized by General Motors and Ford for Excellence in Original Equipment – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.