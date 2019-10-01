Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Celgene (CELG) Stake; Wunderlich Securities Trimmed B. Riley Wealth Management (AAPL) Stake By $942,448

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 27.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc sold 4,144 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc holds 10,681 shares with $987,000 value, down from 14,825 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $70.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.3. About 5.20M shares traded or 45.50% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS SMITH’S PRIMARY DUTIES TO BE ASSUMED BY ALLES; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – FierceBiotech: According to people “briefed on its plans”, and talking to FT journos, Celgene is “hunting for acquisition; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Adj EPS $2.05

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (AAPL) stake by 7.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 4,784 shares as B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Wunderlich Securities Inc holds 62,317 shares with $12.33 million value, down from 67,101 last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now has $ valuation. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 26.32M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 29/05/2018 – ILIAD TO PARTNER WITH APPLE IN ITALY; 07/05/2018 – Second, Munster said, is Apple’s strong cash position, which could signal more buybacks for loyal investors; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 25/04/2018 – JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the White House for meetings, including one with President Trump this afternoon; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – Swatch CEO Hayek sees double digit growth continuing this year – CNBC; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. stake by 47,010 shares to 117,469 valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2. It also upped B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (NASDAQ:PFLT) stake by 33,167 shares and now owns 226,011 shares. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (MNA) was raised too.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $228.55’s average target is 2.04% above currents $223.97 stock price. Apple had 45 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Needham. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, June 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Wedbush. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23500 target in Thursday, April 25 report.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 13,092 shares to 98,244 valued at $6.46M in 2019Q2. It also upped Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) stake by 25,842 shares and now owns 131,238 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.