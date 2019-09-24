Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Cut Abbvie (ABBV) Position as Market Value Declined; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Position in Facebook (FB) Has Lowered by $2.07 Million as Shares Rose

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 294,497 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.84M, down from 305,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $184.7. About 5.46 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 03/04/2018 – Facebook leak puts US regulator’s reputation in play; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the web; 17/04/2018 – Air Force is applying Facebook’s retired ‘move fast and break things’ mantra to its space programs; 23/05/2018 – EU representatives pitched tough questions on shadow profiles, data tracking and Facebook’s market power â€” and took their shots at Facebook’s top executive; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO, COO WORKING TO BUILD STRONGER USER PROTECTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: DYNAMIC ADS WILL HELP AUTO FIRMS REACH CAR BUYERS; 10/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Facebook And Cambridge Analytica For Stealing And Improperly Using More Than 71 Million User

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 70.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc sold 58,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 24,420 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 82,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.98. About 3.11M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.00 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $408.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,946 shares to 44,045 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 29,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.25% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Blue Chip Partners holds 2.18% or 133,572 shares. Cape Ann Financial Bank has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Foyston Gordon & Payne reported 12,200 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Manhattan holds 0.07% or 168,293 shares. 408,101 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 10,137 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A invested in 50,607 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Amica Mutual Ins owns 45,096 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Old Savings Bank In stated it has 163,401 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 120,842 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants reported 4,854 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11,374 shares to 43,156 shares, valued at $81.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 94,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.80 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

