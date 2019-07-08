Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Position in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by $373,860 as Market Valuation Declined; As Omnicom Group (OMC) Shares Rose, Trillium Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 4,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,466 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 25,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 6.00 million shares traded or 111.02% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 5,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,601 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 177,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 1.13 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $378.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Enterprise Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Salem Counselors invested in 1,650 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Delaware holds 0.49% or 80,570 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 115,110 shares. 20,339 are owned by Cadence Bancorp Na. Moreover, First Personal Fincl Ser has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Florida-based Finemark Bank has invested 0.34% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Old Natl Fincl Bank In holds 31,387 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Windward Capital Mgmt Communications Ca owns 18,172 shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.87% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 245 are owned by City Hldgs. Assetmark Inc owns 4,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.36% or 534,304 shares.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Square, Inc. (SQ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell to buy up to 37M shares via Dutch Auction tender – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LyondellBasell and Neste announce commercial-scale production of bio-based plastic from renewable materials – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ketchum and Michelin Win Best Public Relations Campaign of the Year – PRNewswire” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ad giants slip after Publicis revenue disappointment – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 S&P 500 Stocks to Weather the Earnings Storm – Investorplace.com” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “DDB Worldwide Named Network of the Year at The One Show – PRNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Progressive, Western Digital, and Omnicom Group Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 94,205 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated. Mcrae Mngmt owns 2.77% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 91,013 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Llc holds 0.81% or 24,723 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 5,768 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp holds 211 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Gru stated it has 0.19% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 8,453 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 104,161 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Pictet Asset reported 243,941 shares. Foster Motley has 0.17% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 16,022 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated invested in 0% or 103 shares. Bb&T Ltd Company reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Element Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 13,054 shares.