Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Its Valero Energy New (VLO) Position; Mcewen Mining (MUX) Shorts Down By 3.97%

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) stake by 18.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 12,238 shares as Valero Energy Corp New (VLO)’s stock declined 5.04%. The Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc holds 78,039 shares with $6.68M value, up from 65,801 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp New now has $34.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 2.68M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery

Mcewen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) had a decrease of 3.97% in short interest. MUX’s SI was 45.67 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.97% from 47.56M shares previously. With 2.41M avg volume, 19 days are for Mcewen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)’s short sellers to cover MUX’s short positions. The SI to Mcewen Mining Inc’s float is 17.28%. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 2.86 million shares traded. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has declined 24.78% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MUX News: 18/04/2018 McEwen Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Proposed Issue of Notes; 01/05/2018 – McEwen Mining 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Announces New Preliminary Economic Assessment Extending Life an Additional 10 Years in Mexico; 30/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Black Fox Exploration News; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING PROPOSED ISSUE OF NOTES UP TO $50M; 24/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Short-Interest Ratio Rises 52% to 29 Days; 18/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MCEWEN MINING COMPLETED 42,400M EXPLORATION DRILLING IN 1Q; 24/05/2018 – MCEWEN ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL NEW SOURCE OF REVENUE AT BLACK FOX

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. The company has market cap of $608.18 million. The Company’s principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina.

Among 2 analysts covering McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. McEwen Mining has $4.2000 highest and $3.5000 lowest target. $3.85’s average target is 129.17% above currents $1.68 stock price. McEwen Mining had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 19 by H.C. Wainwright.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 59,317 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De has invested 0.86% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 264,407 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc has invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Miller Howard Invs Inc Ny holds 36,708 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Texas-based fund reported 22,862 shares. Washington Bank & Trust has invested 0.55% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Greenleaf Tru invested in 10,115 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Laffer Investments holds 7,325 shares. Private Ocean Llc invested in 44 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 2,600 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Trust has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Fiduciary Fin Services Of The Southwest Tx holds 2,831 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy has $110 highest and $8300 lowest target. $96.60’s average target is 16.22% above currents $83.12 stock price. Valero Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 26. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 6 to “Buy”. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, May 14. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo.

