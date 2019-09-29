Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding by $850,884; Stock Value Declined; Hanesbrands (HBI) Holder Snow Capital Management LP Cut Stake

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 31.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 29,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 64,492 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, down from 94,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 3.52 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 33.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 9,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 39,360 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 29,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 2.70M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $408.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 58,511 shares to 24,420 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,681 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC also bought $57.04 million worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura accumulated 0.03% or 66,945 shares. Adage Ptnrs Group Llc owns 0.08% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 369,813 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.15% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Lc reported 13,100 shares. Moneta Inv Ltd Com invested in 0.14% or 198 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Veritable LP holds 0.02% or 10,198 shares in its portfolio. Burney Co accumulated 40,153 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Southeast Asset Advisors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 2,529 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 5,655 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc holds 20,825 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates owns 11 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Tennessee-based Laffer has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 41,812 shares. Kiltearn Ptnrs Llp accumulated 642,000 shares.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: LyondellBasell Has Some Catching Up to Do – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Time To Buy LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell slides after Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. Evans Gerald had bought 10,000 shares worth $147,350.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HBI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 309.63 million shares or 1.97% less from 315.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 41,520 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Martin And Tn invested in 247,541 shares. Parnassus Ca reported 1.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 0% or 2,223 shares. Carret Asset Lc reported 0.05% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 45,203 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Boyar Asset Management accumulated 129,621 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation reported 39,717 shares stake. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Com holds 1.29 million shares. Comerica Bankshares owns 72,853 shares. Snow Management Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 64,492 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock reported 190,031 shares stake. Argi Inv Ser Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 84,946 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Veritable LP invested in 0.02% or 44,673 shares.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “L’eggs® Kicks off Third Annual National Legwear Day – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Declines Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Hanes Is Riding the Retro Wave and Set to Make a Comeback in 2020 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HBI’s profit will be $195.24M for 7.00 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.