Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Its Allstate (ALL) Stake; Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX)’s Sentiment Is 0.68

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased Allstate Corp (ALL) stake by 15.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 3,370 shares as Allstate Corp (ALL)’s stock rose 9.59%. The Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc holds 24,870 shares with $2.38M value, up from 21,500 last quarter. Allstate Corp now has $34.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.5. About 1.07 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc (HIX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 19 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 28 decreased and sold their stakes in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 19.30 million shares, up from 18.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 17 Increased: 14 New Position: 5.

Among 7 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Allstate has $12500 highest and $9400 lowest target. $108.57’s average target is 3.89% above currents $104.5 stock price. Allstate had 16 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ALL in report on Friday, July 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse downgraded The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Thursday, July 11. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $9400 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 21 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $100 target in Thursday, June 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il reported 188,982 shares. Boston Ptnrs has invested 1.39% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Argent accumulated 16,427 shares. Live Your Vision has invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Boston Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 44,768 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0.08% or 185,955 shares. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security Inc reported 21,961 shares. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 0.01% or 958 shares. Tower Bridge holds 2,238 shares. Davenport Company Ltd Liability Corp invested in 443,922 shares. Bollard Gru Lc has invested 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). National Pension invested in 433,206 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Tudor Et Al owns 31,239 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. First Business Financial Service owns 11,460 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 56,684 shares.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $569.70 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 14.8 P/E ratio. Ltd.

