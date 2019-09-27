Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Cut Stake in Anthem (ANTM) as Share Value Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Upped Stake by $4.92 Million as Share Value Rose

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 16,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 108,867 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.08 million, up from 92,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $283.81. About 4.33M shares traded or 76.21% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc sold 1,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 16,487 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65M, down from 18,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $238.8. About 2.29 million shares traded or 55.97% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 38,000 shares to 152,000 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 165,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,691 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,253 shares. 79,203 were accumulated by Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Legacy Private Tru Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 405,277 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3.18 million shares. Lipe Dalton invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Country Trust Comml Bank reported 407 shares. 31,763 are owned by Bamco Ny. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Monetta Fincl Svcs invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parnassus Invests Ca holds 0.08% or 71,021 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Management has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,561 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0.32% or 129,848 shares. White Elm Cap Lc invested 2.78% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Assessing Whether Adobe Can Follow The Market Higher – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, AT&T, Chewy, Corning, Dow, FedEx, NCR, Square, Tellurian, Zscaler, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “In Transition, Nutanix Sees Adobe as Model – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 12, 2019.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “WellCare to divest health plans before Centene merger – St. Louis Business Journal” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth’s stock drops to pace Dow decliners, as it heads toward 6-month closing low – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 12.44 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.