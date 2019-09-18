Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Cut By $831,565 Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding; Limbach Holdings (LMB) Shorts Lowered By 22.73%

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 19.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,231 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc holds 29,169 shares with $3.37M value, down from 36,400 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $48.30B valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $113.86. About 2.12M shares traded or 22.97% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) had a decrease of 22.73% in short interest. LMB’s SI was 34,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 22.73% from 44,000 shares previously. With 107,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB)’s short sellers to cover LMB’s short positions. The SI to Limbach Holdings Inc’s float is 0.7%. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.81. About 22,001 shares traded. Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) has declined 20.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical LMB News: 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.60; 12/04/2018 – SCOTT MILLER REPORTS 10.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 28, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $20 MLN – $24 MLN; 02/04/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REV $510 MLN – $530 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS – QTRLY CONSTRUCTION SEGMENT REVENUE OF $96.8 MLN GREW 5.8% FROM PRIOR YEAR PERIOD WHILE SERVICE SEGMENT REVENUES WERE FLAT AT $23.7 MLN; 02/04/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.12; 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS – CO INCREASING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $10 MLN TO A RANGE FROM $520 MLN TO $540 MLN; ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 02/04/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – AGGREGATE BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $461.4 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Limbach Holdings Announces Appointment of Laurel Krzeminski to the Company’s Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – AGGREGATE BACKLOG AT DEC 31, 2017 WAS $461.4 MLN

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Waste Management has $13000 highest and $103 lowest target. $115.80’s average target is 1.70% above currents $113.86 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) rating on Wednesday, September 4. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $13000 target. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 4 by UBS.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) stake by 25,842 shares to 131,238 valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 1,860 shares and now owns 10,259 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was raised too.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 24.75 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aldebaran Financial stated it has 3.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Lpl Fincl Lc has invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 7,559 are owned by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 44,800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability accumulated 19,890 shares. Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pathstone Family Office holds 585 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 3,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0.02% stake. Royal Savings Bank Of Scotland Group Public Limited Co accumulated 266,103 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 6,257 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,351 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 20,524 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

