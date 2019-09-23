Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Fedex (FDX); As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Goodman Financial Has Lowered Its Holding

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 7,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 157,601 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41M, down from 164,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 2.04 million shares traded or 255.82% up from the average. ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 1,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 10,259 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 8,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.78. About 5.63 million shares traded or 118.20% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 20/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Officials in Austin are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to Austin; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Grp has 3,640 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 23,158 shares. Ci Investments Incorporated invested in 2,800 shares. Bb&T Lc reported 105,997 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 1,656 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. South State stated it has 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 5,953 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 836,263 shares. Smithfield reported 1,286 shares. Inv House Ltd Liability Corp has 1.21% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 30,711 were accumulated by Thompson Mngmt. Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.81% stake. Covington Inv Advisors holds 20,368 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. First Dallas stated it has 6,453 shares.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $408.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,060 shares to 55,681 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 95,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,406 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Ptnrs has 0.1% invested in ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.26% in ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) or 80,970 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 9,000 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Company holds 0% or 5,236 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,126 shares. Mackenzie owns 171,843 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 93,760 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 31,237 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn has 0.51% invested in ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 243,516 shares. 12 were reported by Ftb Advisors Incorporated. 1.20 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated accumulated 638,869 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt Company accumulated 20,008 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake.

