Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Boosted Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake; Holder Twin Capital Management Has Increased Centene Common (CNC) Position

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 4,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 32,676 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 27,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $80.11. About 820,599 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Massachusetts youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Arizona youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28, 2018; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 30/04/2018 – Two West Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018 named at 23rd annual Prudential Spirit of Community Awards; 22/03/2018 – Alta Energy Completes Zero Energy Retrofit of Amenities Building at Santa Clara Office Park; 30/04/2018 – Two South Carolina youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 10/04/2018 – PGIM Investments enters the active ETF market with fixed income strategy; 30/04/2018 – Two Minnesota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Common (CNC) by 100.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 64,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 129,030 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, up from 64,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 1.65 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 44,000 shares to 328,190 shares, valued at $15.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 21,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,770 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CME).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13M and $378.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

