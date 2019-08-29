Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $328,978 as Share Value Rose; Archon Capital Management Lowered Position in Zix (ZIXI) by $5.86 Million as Valuation Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 802,133 shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 12,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 9,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 21,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Summit Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $315.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 7,378 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Grp Inc holds 0% or 33,322 shares. 17,000 are owned by Fosun Intll Ltd. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 382,934 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 139,734 shares. Trellus Mngmt Communication Ltd Liability Corp owns 20,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 89,480 shares. Aqr Management Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 46,090 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc accumulated 0% or 5,001 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 626,855 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 228,299 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 1,504 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0% or 17,406 shares. 80,000 are held by Bessemer. Gmt Capital Corp reported 24,250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biolase Inc by 816,737 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $102,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 577,168 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Lpl Fincl Limited Com stated it has 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Burney accumulated 0.02% or 9,550 shares. The Virginia-based Wealthcare Capital Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Pinnacle Lc holds 103,259 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon invested in 50,757 shares. Prudential invested in 13,282 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 4,560 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 21,093 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.3% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) or 81,471 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Limited Liability Com invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Argent Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 69,571 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 120,622 shares.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.10M for 11.10 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.