Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Share Value Rose While Zpr Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $328,978; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Upped Its Centene Del (CNC) Position by $733,732 as Share Value Rose

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 13,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 27,688 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 13,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 12,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 9,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 21,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Summit Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 3,801 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.01 million for 11.00 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $102,200 activity.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

