Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Holder Zpr Investment Management Lowered Stake by $328,978; Gp Strategies (GPX) Holder Nwq Investment Management Company Lowered Its Holding as Stock Declined

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (GPX) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 37,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.79M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Gp Strategies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.45M market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 12,853 shares traded. GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) has declined 20.41% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GPX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ GP Strategies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPX); 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies Acquires IC Axon Expanding Pharmaceutical And Life Sciences Capabilities; 05/04/2018 – GP STRATEGIES REPORTS PACT WITH MANCHESTERCF; 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since Inception with Partner; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Management Exits Position in GP Strategies; 05/04/2018 – GP Strategies Announces Agreement with ManchesterCF; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL, LIFE; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes GP Strategies for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Net $2.63M

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 12,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 21,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Summit Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 10,777 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 22,424 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc invested in 649 shares or 0% of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L reported 0.3% stake. Intl Gp reported 7,159 shares. 1,819 are held by Legal General Gp Pcl. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 13,609 shares. 95,241 are held by Geode. Citigroup Incorporated owns 2,771 shares. Blackrock reported 577,168 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 458,318 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) or 2,402 shares. Prudential Financial Inc owns 13,282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation has 9,429 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 55 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $48,105 activity. $102,200 worth of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was bought by Kitzmiller Jason A on Friday, June 21. HINKLE GARY L also bought $17,819 worth of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.13 million for 12.02 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold GPX shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 14.38 million shares or 1.21% more from 14.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 12,700 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc holds 49,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Perritt Cap Management Inc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) for 123,000 shares. 13,990 are held by Cubic Asset Ltd Liability. Northern Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 161,479 shares. 70,795 were reported by Bankshares Of Ny Mellon. Thb Asset has 0.34% invested in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). 775,301 were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 40,599 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 42,900 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 19,194 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 3,026 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) or 55,745 shares. Swiss National Bank invested in 0% or 22,991 shares.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 223,460 shares to 667,270 shares, valued at $18.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 64,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).