Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

This is a contrast between Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group Inc. 24 4.05 N/A 2.22 11.54 First Citizens BancShares Inc. 424 3.21 N/A 33.53 13.24

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Summit Financial Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Summit Financial Group Inc. and First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 1.3% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Summit Financial Group Inc.’s 0.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, First Citizens BancShares Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc. shares and 50.6% of First Citizens BancShares Inc. shares. 5.8% are Summit Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.3% of First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Financial Group Inc. -2.14% -2.59% 5.36% 23.3% 0.2% 32.37% First Citizens BancShares Inc. -2% 3.08% 4.41% 0.53% 0.87% 17.69%

For the past year Summit Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than First Citizens BancShares Inc.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares Inc. beats Summit Financial Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.