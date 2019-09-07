Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Both Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) and Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group Inc. 26 3.48 N/A 2.22 12.01 Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 14 2.18 N/A 1.25 11.99

Demonstrates Summit Financial Group Inc. and Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Summit Financial Group Inc. and Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.3% Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Summit Financial Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.94 beta. Competitively, Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Summit Financial Group Inc. and Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 33.4% respectively. 5.2% are Summit Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has 6.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Financial Group Inc. 2.7% -1.41% 2.54% 14.3% 5.97% 37.8% Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 1.76% 4.31% 7.41% 14.22% -1.57% 15.54%

For the past year Summit Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Summit Financial Group Inc. beats Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.