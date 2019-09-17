Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) At $26.12 Forms Top; Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Shorts Increased By 1.44%

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) had an increase of 1.44% in short interest. DPLO’s SI was 8.96 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.44% from 8.83 million shares previously. With 807,100 avg volume, 11 days are for Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)’s short sellers to cover DPLO’s short positions. The SI to Diplomat Pharmacy Inc’s float is 15.77%. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 843,319 shares traded or 2.85% up from the average. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy’s Park Will Remain Director; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE BETWEEN $5.5 BLN AND $5.9 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT – ATUL KAVTHEKAR, CFO OF DIPLOMAT, WILL TEMPORARILY ASSUME ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES OF CEO UNTIL APPOINTMENT OF NEW CEO IS EFFECTIVE; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Raises 2018 View To Rev $5.5B-$5.9B; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.1% Position in Diplomat Pharmacy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diplomat Pharmacy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPLO); 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Financial Chief Atul Kavthekar to Temporarily Assume Added CEO Responsibilities; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC DPLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.92, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Diplomat to Participate in 43rd Annual Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) formed multiple top with $27.69 target or 6.00% above today’s $26.12 share price. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) has $326.76 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 9,351 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $102,200 activity. Kitzmiller Jason A bought $102,200 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold Summit Financial Group, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.14 million shares or 5.11% more from 2.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 22,301 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 38,957 are owned by Bowling Port Management Ltd Company. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0% or 26,327 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 0.01% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) or 3,346 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com invested in 275,354 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel Corporation has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). 49,416 are owned by Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 10,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Philadelphia Tru has invested 0.05% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). American International Gru holds 0% or 7,035 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt owns 20,000 shares. Zacks Inv Management holds 0% or 7,598 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Ser Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,088 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF).

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.01 million for 11.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diplomat Pharmacy has $8 highest and $400 lowest target. $6.21’s average target is 10.50% above currents $5.62 stock price. Diplomat Pharmacy had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, March 18 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $5.5000 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 19. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $7 target in Monday, March 18 report. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 62.88 million shares or 7.80% more from 58.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Advsr Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,901 shares. Tekla Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Ameritas Inv Incorporated stated it has 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Raymond James Svcs Advsr holds 12,168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Lc owns 23,641 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 3,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 6,307 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Gsa Prns Llp reported 0.02% stake. Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Ab reported 1.20M shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 89,349 shares. 43,080 are owned by Amer Gp. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO).