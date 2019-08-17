Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) At $25.69 Forms Top; SEEDO COMMON SHARES (SEDO) Shorts Raised By 26.47%

SEEDO CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:SEDO) had an increase of 26.47% in short interest. SEDO’s SI was 8,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.47% from 6,800 shares previously. With 18,600 avg volume, 1 days are for SEEDO CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:SEDO)’s short sellers to cover SEDO’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.50% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 19,321 shares traded or 105.37% up from the average. Seedo Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEDO) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) formed multiple top with $27.49 target or 7.00% above today’s $25.69 share price. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) has $325.55M valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 8,743 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Summit Financial Group, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 17,393 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 47,532 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). State Street Corporation holds 170,675 shares. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% or 9,429 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale Inv has 0.11% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has 0.08% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Argent Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 69,571 shares. Northern Trust reported 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). 176,853 are owned by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lc. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Legal General Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 1,819 shares. Moreover, Zacks Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 7,598 shares.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.10 million for 11.47 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $102,200 activity. Kitzmiller Jason A bought $102,200 worth of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) on Friday, June 21.